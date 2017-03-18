FOUND: MN fugitive arrested in Texas after 5 months on the run

- A high-risk fugitive from Minnesota was found and arrested in Texas, after being on the run since October, according to the U.S. Fugitive Apprehension office.

Kristy Lynn Desper was wanted for high-level narcotics trafficking and distribution, and was considered a safety risk to the public.

An anonymous tip clued in US Fugitive Apprehension agents in Rockport, TX, and found Desper in a motor home she had been living in.

Desper is facing a long prison sentence if she is convicted for 1st degree narcotics sales. She allegedly sold more than 35 grams of heroin.

She is currently in transport to the Hennepin County Sheriffs' Office Adult Detention Center.