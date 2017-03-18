Fatal crash involving semi, taxi in St. Cloud, Minn.

- A fatal crash took place Saturday morning on Highway 10 and East Germain Street in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

St. Cloud police responded to a call at 7:21 a.m. after a Dodge Caravan Taxi van was rear-ended by a Freightliner semi while the van was stopped at a red light on Highway 10 at St. Germain Street.

The taxi driver is a 66-year-old man of Sartell, Minnesota. One passenger, a 24-year-old woman from New Hope, Minnesota, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The conditions of the driver and another passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Big Lake, Minn., will be released at a later time.

The semi driver is a 61-year-old man from Owatanna, Minnesota. He did not sustain any injuries, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

State patrol will release more information on Sunday.