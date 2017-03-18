JCPenney to close 8 stores across Minnesota

- Minnesota will be saying goodbye to several of its JCPenney stores, the company announced on Friday.

Nationwide, 138 stores are closing "in an effort to advance growth and long term profitability," the release said.

Most of the stores are slated to close in June, including eight in Minnesota.

The Texas-based company estimates that 5,000 jobs with the company will be impacted.

The Minnesota JCPenney stores that will be closing are:

Baxter

Fairmont

Faribault

Hibbing

Hutchinson

Red Wing

Thief River Falls

Winona