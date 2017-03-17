Shoppers saying goodbye to Macy's on Nicollet Mall News Shoppers saying goodbye to Macy's on Nicollet Mall There's just two days left until the Macy's on Nicollet Mall closes its doors for good.

It's one of 68 locations nationwide being shut down.

With deep discounts as much as 90 percent off, people are collecting everything from fixtures to whatever fashions are still on the racks.

For many, visiting the historic anchor to downtown Minneapolis is bittersweet.

“You can tell the years of things, even the dirt, you can tell the store has been operational for so long,” said Troy Hull, a shopper. “This is an old clothing fixture rack.”

Bargain hunters can't resist this final sale.

“Last couple of weeks, we've bought about a half dozen things,” said Hull.

But the current clearance at the downtown Macy’s beneath the grand chandeliers reminds shoppers this is much more than simply another department store liquidation.

“It's a little upsetting because it doesn't seem to respect the space enough, we are just discarding everything,” said Hull.

The landmark department store space first opened as Dayton’s way back in 1902. After changing names a few times and serving people through generations, everything must go before the store closes forever at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

“It's sad, for what it was, it's the end of an era,” said Bob Davis, another shopper.

Davis bought 11 mannequins previously used in the iconic Macy's Christmas shows for about $500.

“They are going to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival,” he said. “Some will be used for renaissance; others will be used for the Halloween show.”

While some are here for the deals and paying final respects, others are looking forward to future transformation.

Steve Cramer from the Downtown Council recently traveled to Chicago to meet with the building’s new owners, 601W Companies.

The company, based out of New York, will be transforming the block-long footprint.

“It will likely be retailers, food concept and office space for the upper floors,” said Cramer. “All kind of fitting together in a dynamic development that they hope can it be a real turning point for downtown, a crossroads for Nicollet Mall, as the mall is completed over the next year.”

In the meantime, this final countdown is a bit of a treasure hunt - from merchandise to memorabilia and plenty of memories.

“Certainly, I think folks in the city will miss this landmark,” said Hull.

