Man who said 'God made me do it' pleads guilty to murder

- A man who told police God made him kill his friend pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Anthony Collins, 45, entered a Norgaard plea on Friday, stating he was too high on PCP to remember killing his friend, but agreed there was enough evidence to convict him.

According to the criminal complaint, in July Minneapolis police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1400 block of Morgan Avenue North. Officers found Christopher Porter lying on his back in the front yard, suffering from a bullet wound. He later died at HCMC.

At the time, Collins was wandering around the yard saying, "God made me do it."

His sentencing is scheduled for March 27 and expected to spend more than 22 years behind bars.