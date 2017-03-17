Prom dress sale donates proceeds to youth programs

- A prom dress sale in Anoka county on Friday is donating its proceeds to 4-H Youth Leadership programs, scholarships and community service projects.

Over a thousand dresses of all sizes, styles, colors and lengths will be available, either new or gently used. In addition to the variety, all will be sold for $30 and under.

Anoka County 4-H is accepting donations of dresses, shoes, bags and accessories throughout the sale.

The sale is accepting cash and check sales only, until 9 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The sale is happening at the Bunker Hills Activities Center in Andover, MN.