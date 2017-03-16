For the love of Guinness, it's St. Paddy's Day-- NOT 'St. Patty's Day!' News For the love of Guinness, it's St. Paddy's Day-- NOT 'St. Patty's Day!' This year, do yourself (and Ireland) a favor and get it right.

For years, you've seen your friends refer to St. Patrick's Day as "St. Patty's Day"-- and we're here to tell you: They've been doing it wrong. Let's be honest. There's a good chance YOU have been doing it wrong.

Allow us to explain. St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on the feast of St. Patrick, March 17, and it honors the patron saint of Ireland. St. Patrick, as you might have guessed, was a man. His name, if you’re in Ireland, is Padraig. The “D” in the middle means there’s no “T” in the shortened version of Patrick.

If you need further evidence, we’ve got it. Paddy is short for Padraig, but Patty is short for Patricia. That’s a woman’s name— or a burger, depending on how you look at it.

So, you can call this beer drinking, pub crawling holiday St. Patrick’s Day, St. Paddy’s Day, or even St. Pat’s Day (if you absolutely must)— but please, for the love of Guinness, don’t call it “St. Patty’s Day.” If you do, you’re so wrong. Click here if you don't believe us.

(And remember, four leaf clovers are really pretty— but shamrocks-- a symbol of Ireland-- only have three leaves.)