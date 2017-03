- Metro Transit announced all routes will be free Friday night for St. Patrick's Day.

From 6 p.m until 3 a.m. all buses, metro lines and Northstar routes will not require fare or coupons. Riders are welcome to "simply hop on and take a seat for free," according to Metro Transit's announcement.

The company hopes to provide a safe alternative for party-goers, or those looking to avoid the roads.

Information on Metro Transit's late-night routes can be found here.