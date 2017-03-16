Students dream with the dinosaurs at Science Museum sleepover News Students dream with the dinosaurs at Science Museum sleepover More than 500 students from across the state are sleeping under the dinosaurs for a one-of-a-kind sleepover at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

The museum has hosted its "Camp In" program for more than 30 years.

500 fourth and fifth graders from six schools get to have a "Night At The Museum" exploring the interactive exhibits about everything from the science behind sports to how tornados are formed.

They get to explore the museum, spend time with their friends, teachers get to see their kids in a different way.

"They get to explore the museum, spend time with their friends, teachers get to see their kids in a different way. It's a good opportunity for them to see how science fits into their everyday lives," said Doug Raney, Director of Programs and Special Events at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

Some happy campers from St. Charles Elementary in southern Minnesota will set up shop overnight in the dinosaur exhibit.

"I think its going to be fun. Once I went to Sea Life and and we slept under the fish and it was really fun," fifth grader Maya Slavin said.

"It's going to be cool. Scary though. They might fall," said fellow fifth grader Owen Maloney.

They also get to pick up a few things about the inhabitants of the "Land Before Time".

"They are big and scary and have a lot of bones and some are herbivores and carnivores and the other one," Slavin said.

And maybe have an adventure, millions of years in the making.

"I hope I learn some new things and I don't know, just have fun," Slavin said.

This is the second of three sleepovers at the Science Museum this year.

In all, students from 16 schools will eventually dream with the dinosaurs.