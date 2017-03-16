Two sentenced to more than 30 years for 'night of terror'

The jury found Albert McIntosh, 32, and Michelle Koester, 43, guilty of 11 of 12 counts.
The jury found Albert McIntosh, 32, and Michelle Koester, 43, guilty of 11 of 12 counts.
By: Rose Heaphy

Posted:Mar 16 2017 04:51PM CDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 04:51PM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Two people found guilty for a deadly night of robbery and burglary have each been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

The Hennepin County District Court Judge sentenced 32-year-old Michelle Koester to 32 years, and 43-year-old Albert McIntosh to more than 38 years. In the fall of 2015, the two were involved in what Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman called a "night of terror" that left one person dead and others terrorized.

In Febraury, a jury found the pair guilty of 11 of 12 counts, which included aiding and abetting first-degree robbery and aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

RELATED: Two found guilty in deadly night of robbery and burglary

Both were also ordered to pay $15,499 restitution to the family of Julio Mozo-Cuate, who was killed in his car that night. They were also ordered to pay about $4000 restitution to another victim.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories