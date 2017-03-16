Lawsuit against Minnesota Matchmaker dismissed

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit against a Minnesota matchmaker, deciding the court had no jurisdiction for the case.

Hammond Meredith, a Florida man, sued Kailen Rosenberg over a business investment. Meredith had invested money in Rosenberg’s new, online dating club, called “The Lodge,” but he argued certain promises weren't being kept.

In a motion to dismiss, Rosenberg’s lawyers argued Meredith asked to invest in the business, and that their business relationship went sour as Hammond struggled to maintain romantic relationships with strong matches Rosenberg had found for Hammond.

On Oct. 20, 2016, the judge dismissed the lawsuit, writing Meredith had no right to sue in federal court in Minnesota. His lawyers are appealing the decision.