- Within 24 hours of opening, over 7,000 people signed up to be part of Crew 52, the volunteer team for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MSBHC).

Mike Howard, communications director of MSBHC, said the committee is looking for 10,000 volunteers to help assist over one million people expected in Minneapolis for Super Bowl festivities.

There are 10 days of activities planned leading up to Super Bowl LII.