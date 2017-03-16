McDonald's rogue tweet insulting Trump goes viral

- McDonald's released a statement Thursday saying its account was "compromised" after a tweet calling President Donald Trump a "disgusting excuse of a President" was published for a few minutes in the morning.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

The tweet also said the President has tiny hands.

Though McDonald's spokespeople have said they are launching an investigation, the tweet went viral after it was pinned to the top of the McDonald's account.

Things i never expected to say in politics: “Did you hear what McDonalds said about President Trump’s hand size?" — Ben (@BenHowe) March 16, 2017

Did that old National Parks social media manager end up at McDonald's? https://t.co/4qcWOqXBj2 — Greg Brooks (@GregBrooksOH) March 16, 2017

I guess McDonalds have always been good at creating beef with clowns. pic.twitter.com/chFucIhKQR — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) March 16, 2017