Victim identified in St. Paul officer-involved shooting

- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the victim in Wednesday morning's officer-involved shooting in St. Paul as Cordale Quinn Handy, 29, of Waukegan, Ilinois.

Handy was shot and killed by officers in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood around 2:20 a.m. The shooting occurred after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 700 block of East 6th Street. There they encountered the man from the incident in the street. St. Paul Officers fired on the man near the intersection of East 7th Street and Sinnen Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firearm was recovered outside of the apartment building on East 6th Street and spent shell casings were found inside the apartment.

Three St. Paul police officers are on standard administrative leave following the shooting. The BCA says they will identify the officers and release additional information about the shooting at a later date.

The BCA is continuing to investigate the shooting. Once complete, it will turn its findings over to the Ramsey County Attorney’s office for review.

The condition of the woman involved in the domestic violence call is unknown.