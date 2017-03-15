DASHCAM: Cat chasing mouse in Albert Lea, Minnesota News DASHCAM: Cat chasing mouse in Albert Lea, Minnesota The dashcam on a police squad car in Albert Lea, Minnesota captured a real life episode of Tom and Jerry. The Albert Lea Police Department posted video on Facebook of a cat chasing a mouse in the middle of the street on Richway Drive, near the fairgrounds.

We are unable to confirm if the cat made its catch or the mouse escaped.

Why do cats chase mice? Cats have a natural hunting instinct and mice are easy prey. Unlike birds, they can’t fly, and the smaller size of a mouse means a cat won’t be threatened by a counterattack.