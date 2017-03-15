Augsburg hockey team reunites janitor with family in Ethiopia after 35 years apart

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - The Augsburg College Men’s hockey team held a fundraiser Tuesday for Augsburg janitor Minasie Theophilis who left his home in Ethiopia 35 years ago ago and hasn’t had a chance to return to visit his family.

The very next day, the team surpassed its fundraising goal and presented Theophilis with a check for $5,000.

Theophilis has worked at the college for 25 years.

He will travel to Norway to meet up with his father and brother who are there visiting family. The team will continue fundraising to send Theophilis and his wife to Ethiopia for an extended stay next winter.

