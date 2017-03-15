Felony charge: Minneapolis cop kicked man in face, causing brain injury

- A former Minneapolis police officer is charged with felony assault for allegedly kicking a domestic assault suspect in the face, breaking his nose and causing a traumatic brain injury.

Christopher Michael Reiter, 36, of Minneapolis was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County for the May 30, 2016 incident. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the charges and provide additional details on the case.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded to an apartment building last May on a domestic assault call. Officers were told the suspect was a man identified in the complaint as M.O., who was found in a car parked outside the building. M.O. followed police orders to get on the ground, at which point Officer Reiter allegedly kicked him in the face.

M.O. collapsed to the ground unconscious and bleeding. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance and diagnosed with a displaced nasal bone, nasal septal fractures and a mild traumatic brain injury.

“Surveillance video from a nearby building captured the assault,” according to court documents. “The defendant is seen quickly approaching M.O. and violently kicking him in the face within seconds of M.O. going to the ground.”

An investigation was launched regarding the officer’s use of force. The 3 other police officers on scene were interviewed, and all 3 stated that the situation did not call for the use of deadly force, according to the complaint. A kick to the head is considered deadly force, according to the charges. The investigation was conducted by St. Paul police.

Reiter was charged by warrant with third-degree assault.

Statement from Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau

“I have dealt with this matter internally, and we remain committed to creating a culture of accountability within the MPD. These actions are not consistent with our core values and we take that very seriously. Unfortunately, this incident takes away from the great strides we make daily to build public trust. It also takes attention away from the professional service our officers routinely provide while responding to more than 450,000 calls for service annually.”