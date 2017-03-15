One dead after police shooting in St. Paul

- St. Paul Police say officers shot and killed a man in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred after police were responding to a domestic violence call on the 700 block of East 6th Street. There they encountered the man from the incident in the street. St. Paul Officers fired and on the man near the intersection of East 7th Street and Sinnen Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation. Details about what led up to the shooting are still under investigation and not being released at this time.

The condition of the woman involved is unknown at this time.