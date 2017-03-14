Roseville first Minnesota city to ban pet store sales of dogs, cats

- The Roseville City Council voted Monday to adopt a ban on the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores in the city. The ordinance would make Roseville the first Minnesota city to ban pet store sales of dogs and cats.

Christine Coughlin, Minnesota director of the Humane Society of the United States, said most responsible, quality breeders sell directly to families and don't sell to pet stores. The Animal Humane Society and Animal Folks MN worked with concerned Roseville resident and the Humane Society of the United States to push for the new ordinance.

The city council vote was unanimous, and the change in ordinance takes effect in 6 months. One councilmember felt the ordinance shouldn’t be limited to dogs and cats, and suggested birds, reptiles and rodents be included in the ban.

The fine for a violation of the ordinance is $500 for the first offense, $1,000 for the second offense and $2,500 for additional violations.

The pet store ordinance would still allow for “a collaboration between a pet store and animal shelter or rescue organization to showcase adoptable dogs and cats.”