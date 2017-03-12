Storm packing less of a punch for NYC; 'ferocious' upstate [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption An anticipated blizzard for the New York City region is packing less of a punch for the Big Apple than predicted. 6-12 inches of snow could fall in Central Park by the end of the day. The forecast originally called for about 20 inches of snow. [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption New snow accumulation totals as of 7 a.m. News Storm packing less of a punch for NYC; 'ferocious' upstate The National Weather Service canceled an anticipated blizzard for the New York City region Tuesday morning. The storm is packing less of a punch with 6-12 inches of snow fall predicted for Central Park by the end of the day. The forecast originally called for about 20 inches of snow.

- The National Weather Service canceled an anticipated blizzard for the New York City region Tuesday morning. The storm is packing less of a punch with 6-12 inches of snow fall predicted for Central Park by the end of the day. The forecast originally called for about 20 inches of snow.

Long Island is seeing more of a wintry mix and will likely only receive snow accumulations of 2-6 inches.

The weather scenario is quite different north and west of New York City, particularly the Hudson Valley and upstate New York.

Speaking with Good Day New York on Tuesday, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo described the storm outside NYC as "ferocious."

A state of emergency went into effect across New York at midnight on Tuesday and will last until Wednesday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 2,000 National Guard members, along with 5,000 state personnel, would be deployed for storm response.

New York City schools were closed for Tuesday ahead of the storm. Thousands of flights at airports across the East Coast were also canceled.

According to the airline-tracking website FlightAware, more than 5,000 flights Tuesday were canceled, including more than 2,800 in the New York City area, where about 200 passengers were stranded at John F. Kennedy airport.

Service suspensions, changes and cancelations are reported on mass transit across the region.

The underground subway system in New York City is up and running. MTA subway service above ground was suspended at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Non-essential state workers were being told not to report to work on Tuesday which means that many state services would not be available.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for New York City Tuesday.

A blizzard warning and winter storm warning were issued for areas north and west of New York City along with portions of New Jersey.

All New York City Public Schools are closed Tuesday, March 14.

"This would certainly be the biggest snowstorm of the 2017 winter season in New York City," said Faye Barthold, a weather service meteorologist based on Long Island.

On eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore, a snowfall of 2-6 inches was forecast.

A strong winter storm is forecast to impact the East Coast beginning today. Are you prepared? https://t.co/2E4fUWxKrn #WinterSafety pic.twitter.com/TeRCFxwa1M — NWS (@NWS) March 13, 2017

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he had not ruled out the possibility of a travel ban on Tuesday.

"At this moment we are not in that scenario, but that could change," said de Blasio.

Cuomo said Sunday that the New York State Emergency Operations Center will be activated Monday evening, with stockpiles of sandbags, generators, and pumps at the ready, as well as snow-removal vehicles and salt spreaders.

The New York City Department of Sanitation is taking similar action and also notifying additional workers to supplement staff if needed.

🚨 Blizzard and storm warnings effective for the entire state this evening. Tonight I will activate the state emergency operation center. pic.twitter.com/Epw5oiX7er — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 13, 2017

Once the nor'easter hits, motorists in New York state can call 511 or access www.511ny.org to check on road conditions and transit information.

"With (a) Nor’Easter coming, we’re anticipating substantial MTA service changes across subways, buses, Metro-North, LIRR," said Cuomo via Twitter.

Visit MTA.info for the latest update.

TRANSIT ALERT Keep this handy! @MTA 's Winter Weather Travel Guide w/ mass transit changes for incoming storm: https://t.co/Lc61t0Lr4g pic.twitter.com/7CLCixUuaB — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) March 13, 2017

The severe weather would arrive just a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s. Sunny days and T-shirt-wearing temperatures made it seem like winter had made an early exit. But the chilly weather and snow some areas got Friday may prove to be just a teaser.

The biggest snowstorm on record for Central Park was just last year. Between January 22-24, 2016 a storm dumped 27.5 inches in the park.

With the Associated Press