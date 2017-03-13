Minnesota's first pet food shelf celebrates year of giving

- Minnesota's first ever pet food shelf is celebrating one year of helping pets in need.

In its first year of operation, Minneapolis-based People & Pets Together has helped more than 75 families in the Phillips and Powderhorn neighborhoods, giving out more than seven tons of pet food and three tons of cat litter.

"People & Pets Together helps people facing economic hardship keep their pets," said Kim Carrier, President of People & Pets Together. "We know pets are family, and we help families stay together."

The organization has also hosted 25 subsidized vaccination clinics and given more than $35,000 through its veterinary grant program to help pay vet bills for low-income families. Participating food shelves have also received more than 300,000 pounds of pet food.

Leaders at People & Pets Together thanked the pet food shelf's success to its volunteers and ongoing support from the community.

For more information about the People & Pets Together, click here.

