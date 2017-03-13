Surdyk's early Sunday sales penalty: 30-day suspension, starting on first legal Sunday News Crafty penalty for Surdyk’s early Sunday sales earns craft penalty from Minneapolis The city of Minneapolis on Monday handed down its penalty for Surdyk's Liquor owner Jim Surdyk for opening his store for Sunday liquor sales this weekend, months ahead of the first legal date of July 2. Surdyk's has been fined $2,000 and will face a 30-day license suspension, beginning July 2 – blocking Surdyk's for participating in the first day of legal Sunday sales and preventing the store from selling liquor during the Fourth of July holiday week.

“The governor signed the bill, so as far as I’m concerned, it’s good to go,” Surdyk told Fox 9.

Surdyk's sent out an email blast and posted on social media Sunday morning, surprising customers who thought they would have to wait until July 2 to purchase alcohol on a Sunday in Minnesota.

“I missed the fall of the Berlin Wall, so I figured I would capture at least one major outbreak of freedom in my lifetime,” said Mitch Berg, who made the trip from St. Paul just to say he was one of the first Minnesotans to buy alcohol on a Sunday.

The Sunday liquor sales bill passed the Minnesota House and Senate this session, with Governor Mark Dayton signing the bill on March 7.

Tony Chesack, Executive Director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, said there’s nothing “unclear” about the law and many in the industry are disappointed in the move.

“MLBA does not support people openly breaking the law,” said Chesack. “We’re all watching to see what the state and the city of Minneapolis does.”