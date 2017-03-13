Mid March Snow Totals

- Well, it took a while, but snow finally returned to the metro, and much of central and southern Minnesota. While not an epic storm by any stretch of the imagination, it certainly was enough to cause plenty of problems on the roads with hundreds of spin outs and crashes statewide. It was actually the largest snow storm for the metro since December, and we officially had a little under 4 inches. That’s a pretty dreadful snow season. Some parts of the state did receive up to a foot of fresh powdery snow though. Here are some of your snow totals. Your backyard measurements may vary…

SNOW TOTALS:

CURRIE 12

MADELIA 11.3

WABASSO 11

MARSHALL 10

WESTBROOK 10

EDGERTON 9.5

ST. JAMES 9.5

REDWOOD FALLS 9.1

MADISON 9

SPRINGFIELD 9

MARSHALL 8.5

AVOCA 8.3

NORTHWOOD 8

WABASSO 8

LAKE BENTON 8

MANKATO 7.5

FAIRMONT 7

ALBERT LEA 6.8

SVEADAHL 6.2

NORTHROP 6

WASECA 6

OWATONNA 5.5

NEW PRAGUE 5.5

WINTHROP 5.5

BLUE EARTH 5.5

WINDOM 5.3

LESTER 5

NORTHFIELD 5

WILLMAR 4.9

HUTCHINSON 4.5

NORTH MANKATO 4.5

DELANO 4.5

BENSON 4.3

LONSDALE 4.3

BURNSVILLE 4.2

BLOOMINGTON 4.2

APPLE VALLEY 4.2

CHANHASSEN 4.1

WATERTOWN 4

MINNETONKA 4

ROSEMOUNT 4

MAPLE PLAIN 4

LE CENTER 3.8

MSP AIRPORT 3.7

RICHFIELD 3.6

MINNEAPOLIS 3.5

GOLDEN VALLEY 3.5

ANNANDALE 3.5

LINO LAKES 3.5

DASSEL 3.1

FARMINGTON 3

COKATO 3

MONTROSE 3

MAPLE GROVE 2.8

DAYTON 2.5

NORTH ST PAUL 2.5

SOMERSET, WI 2

ST CLOUD 1.8

CHISAGO CITY 1.5

FOREST LAKE 1.5

VADNAIS HEIGHTS 1.5

NORTH BRANCH 1