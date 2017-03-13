School bus hit by fleeing car in Robbinsdale, Minnesota

- A school bus was hit by a car involved in a police chase Monday morning in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. The bus was carrying grade school-aged students, and 5 people were taken to an area hospital following the crash on 46th Street.

It’s unclear what started the police chase. The suspect, who is now in custody, was fleeing police on Highway 100 before exiting in Robbinsdale. The incident started at about 7:30 a.m. By 8:30 a.m. the scene was beginning to clear and students were transferred to another school bus.

The was very little damage to the school bus itself.