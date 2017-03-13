SNOW TOTALS: March storm drops 1-9 inches across Minnesota

- The Minnesota high school hockey tournament snowstorm was just one day late this year. A Sunday snowstorm left a covering of a 1/2 inch to 9 inches across Minnesota, with most of the Twin Cities metro in the 3 to 4-inch range.

Preliminary snowfall reports for March 12-13

Source: National Weather Service

St. James 9.5 in

Madelia 9.5 in

Redwood Falls 9.1 in

Madison 9.0 in

Springfield 9.0 in

Madelia 8.3 in

Wabasso 8.0 in

Mankato 7.0 in

Hartland 7.0 in

Albert Lea 7.0 in

Mankato 6.8 in

Waseca 6.0 in

Northrop 6.0 in

Blue Earth 5.5 in

Willmar 4.9 in

Delano 4.5 in

Benson 4.3 in

Apple Valley 4.2 in

Bloomington 4.2 in

Chanhassen 4.1 in

Owatonna 4.0 in

Burnsville 4.0 in

Minnetonka 4.0 in

Golden Valley 3.5 in

Richfield 3.5 in

Burnsville 3.5 in

Dassel 3.1 in

Cokato 3.0 in

Rosemount 3.0 in

Minneapolis 2.8 in

Eau Claire 1.8 in

St. Cloud 1.8 in

Hundreds of crashes

In the Twin Cities metro, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 227 crashes with 25 people injured and 59 spinouts. Throughout the state, there were 384 crashes with 50 injured and 142 spinouts. Officials remind drivers to take it slow and leave enough space between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.

Snow history

It's been a pretty dismal year for snow for much of Minnesota. While some local spots, like Goodhue county for example, have seen an almost average snow season, most areas of the state, and much of Wisconsin for that matter, have barely received half of their yearly snow, and we're starting to run out of time. While it can and has snowed in the Twin Cities into early May, it's pretty rare to get anything more than a couple of inches passed the first of April. That means that if we are going to make up ground in our snow deficit, it's pretty much now or never.