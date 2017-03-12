Minnesota United loses first home game on Sunday News Minnesota United loses first home game on Sunday Minnesota United took the field Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium, and despite the passionate crowd of fans, fell to Atlanta 6-1 in their first-ever MLS home game.

Players and fans alike braved temperatures around 20 degrees during the game, breaking records along the way: The coldest temperature ever recorded at kickoff for an MLS game is 22 degrees, officials told Fox 9.

The official attendance for the game was 35,043, and, despite the score, many fans stayed until the very end.

Minnesota United will play all their 2017 homes games at TCF Bank Stadium while they wait for their own stadium in St. Paul’s Snelling-Midway neighborhood to be built. The stadium is expected to be completed sometime during the 2018 season.