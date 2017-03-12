Somali community reacts to U.S. Attorney Luger's resignation News Somali community reacts to U.S. Attorney Luger's resignation The relationship between Andrew Luger and the local Somali-American community has been complicated, but improving. Luger, once the top federal prosecutor in the state, was asked by President Trump to resign, as were the remaining U.S. Attorneys appointed by President Obama.

- The relationship between Andrew Luger and the local Somali-American community has been complicated, but improving. Luger, once the top federal prosecutor in the state, was asked by President Trump to resign, as were the remaining U.S. Attorneys appointed by President Obama.

Local leaders say they’re now concerned about Luger’s successor and how he or she might work with the Somali-American community. Luger prosecuted young men for trying to join ISIS, yet he spent many hours meeting with community members in an attempt to build trust.

“I think we have to look at Luger in two ways. One, how good he was at his work. At the same time, how he built that relationship and became a friend of the community,” community leader Abdi Bihi said. “It’s very difficult to do both. So he walked a tight rope.”

While Luger was prosecuting young men, he was also working to fight radicalization, helping start a program called “Building Community Resilience.” He also traveled the state meeting with community members and discussing concerns such as hate crimes against Muslims.

“Andy’s someone I know and respect. He’s done a great job, and I’m sorry he’s not going to be here in the long run. And we hope he’s renominated,” Abdi Warsame, a Minneapolis council member, said.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken said they will push for Luger’s renomination. It is typical for an incoming president to replace U.S. Attorneys with his own appointees

