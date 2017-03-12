Man dies in Itasca County crash on Saturday

- A man has died after a crash Saturday evening in Spang Township, Minnesota.

A Volkswagen Passat was heading north on Highway 169 and went off the road to the right. It then vaulted over a driveway approach, rolled and came to a rest on its wheels.

Minnesota State Patrol is still investigating who was driving.

A 40-year-old man from Hill City, Minnesota, died in the crash. A 39-year-old man from LaPrairie, Minnesota, and a 48-year-old man from Hill City both sustained life-threatening injuries.