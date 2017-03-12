Surdyk's opens Sunday sales 4 months early

- Surdyk's liquor store in Minneapolis is open on Sunday despite warnings from state and city representatives.

Now that Governor Dayton signed the law, owner Jim Surdyk asks, "why wait until July?"

A representative with the state called Surdyk telling him to shut his doors, but he refused.

Another representative from the city of Minneapolis threatened to fine Surdyk, but left the store shortly thereafter.

Surdyk plans to keep the now very packed store open until 6 p.m. tonight, and he will count the sales on Monday.