Flowetry in Motion: Here's the 2017 All-Hockey Hair Team

- Now that the Minnesota boys high school hockey state tournament has wrapped up, it’s time for another beloved tradition in the State of Hockey: naming the 2017 All-Hockey Hair Team.

Game On! Minnesota released its annual post-tournament video honoring the best flow in the state late Saturday night. This year’s theme: “Flowetry in Motion.”

The video featured cameos from Minnesota Wild players Charlie Coyle, Erik Haula and Jason Zucker, who offered their congrats to the high school players’ on their “salad.”

Here is your 2017 Minnesota State High School All-Hockey Hair Team:

Reagan Garden, St. Paul Cathedral

“They don’t tell you his middle name’s Olive, because he brought unlimited salad to the tournament for everyone.”

Tanner Glasrud, Delano

“Tanner’s mullet has party in the back and in the front.”

Players from the Hendrickson Foundation hockey festival

“It’s too bad CNN spent all that money finding Jesus when he was playing for the Warriors in Blaine the whole time.”

Griffin Ness, Wayzata

“Gives us some much needed, old school dirty, d-i-r-t-a-y

Tyler Kostelecky, Maple Grove

“Don’t adjust your screens, that’s just the perfect hair of Tyler.”

Charlie Reisch, Luverne

“You know what the definition of intense is? Being the only guy on your team to dye your hair.”

Bradley Golant, Lakeville South

“You’ve heard of an afro? Say hello to an af-flow.”

Dallas Duckson, Mahtomedi

“Anyone named Dallas has a good shot to make the team.”

Nick Benson, Eden Prairie

“They say life is a series of ebbs and flows. Well, Nick from Eden Prairie hasn’t seen an ebb in quite a while.”

Tommy Bergsland, Wayzata

“Reminds us that ‘long hair, don’t care’.”

WATCH NEXT: Hockey hair a highlight of the state tournament