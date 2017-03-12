Gov. Dayton declares March 12 as Soccer in Minnesota Day

- Gov. Mark Dayton has declared Sunday, March 12 to be Soccer in Minnesota Day in honor of Minnesota United FC’s first ever home game against Atlanta United FC.

Minnesota soccer fans are encouraged to wear Minnesota United colors, blue and black, on Sunday to celebrate the day, the governor’s office says.

The top-level of professional soccer is returning to Minnesota for the first time in more than 30 years. The last major league team to play in the state were the Minnesota Kicks, who played in the North American Soccer League, the top-level professional league at the time, from 1976 to 1981. Minnesota United is one of two expansion teams joining Major League Soccer for the 2017 season.

The team started their inaugural campaign last week, falling 1-5 to the Portland Timbers. The Loons hope to rebound on Sunday when they face Atlanta, the other MLS expansion team, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Minnesota United vs. Atlanta United, Sunday, March 12, 4 p.m., TCF Bank Stadium