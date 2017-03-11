Wrong-way driver results in police chase

- A car that drove the wrong way down I-35 in Carlton County Saturday morning resulted in a police chase, the first of two similar incidents on the same day.

According to authorities, 29-year-old male from Superior, WI was arrested for third degree DWI, reckless driving, failure to stop for an emergency vehicle, and wrong-way driving.

Carlton County dispatch received many calls around 2:45 in the morning, reporting a driver going south in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Highway 33.

A Carlson county deputy located the vehicle, and reported erratic driving while driving parallel to the vehicle on the southbound side of the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle acknowledged the deputy but continued to drive, sometimes driving in the median, and swerving around cars coming northbound.

Eventually, the deputy stopped the vehicle by swerving into the northbound lane.