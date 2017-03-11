A car chase in Bloomington resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Rockford woman on Saturday.

According to police, the woman was the passenger in a Saturn that was driving fast and carelessly on American boulevard.

Police attempted to stop the car, but the driver, a 27-year-old male from Blaine, ran a red light at 34th avenue, and hit a Buick.

The Saturn eventually hit a semaphore in a corner of the intersection, killing the woman in the passenger seat.

State patrol believes that one of the people in the Saturn was not wearing a seatbelt.

The woman in the Buick, Maggie Mae Clemenson (26) of Bloomington, was not injured.

The man may face charges of criminal vehicular homicide, felony flee police in motor vehicle and possession of a stolen automobile.

The police officer involved in the chase will be taking a leave, according to Bloomington Police.