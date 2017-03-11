Crash kills unbelted driver in Bancroft Township Friday afternoon

- A woman has died after a crash Friday afternoon in Bancroft Township, Minnesota. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

A Toyota was heading south on Interstate 35 when the driver lost control, travelled down the center median and rolled. The Toyota came to a final rest in the northbound exit ramp to Highwas 251. The driver, 37-year-old Ileana Babastro of Austin, Minnesota, was ejected from the vehicle and died.

According to state patrol, the two passengers – one of whom was wearing a seatbelt – survived non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.