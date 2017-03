- Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, found 82-year-old Lyle Miller after he walked away from his home around 2 a.m. at 82nd and Thomas Avenue. He is a memory care patient.

Lyle Hobart Miller was discovered missing around 2 a.m. on Saturday. His family has been searching for him since. Bloomington police and fire joined the search around 4 a.m.

According to a release, Miller's cell phone "pinged in the area of Old Shakopee Road and France Avenue around 2:45 a.m."