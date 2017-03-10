U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger resigns from position at request of Sessions

- Andrew Luger, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, has resigned from his post after Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who had been appointed under previous presidents.

In a statement, Luger called his service as an United States Attorney "the most fulfilling and rewarding experience of my professional life."

Many of the federal prosecutors who were nominated by former President Barack Obama have already left their positions, but the nearly four dozen who stayed on in the first weeks of the Trump administration have been asked to leave "in order to ensure a uniform transition," Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said.



"Until the new U.S. attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. attorney's offices will continue the great work of the department in investigating, prosecuting and deterring the most violent offenders," she said in a statement.

Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted in support of Luger, saying he should be re-nominated for the position.