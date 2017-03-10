Crosby Mayor arrested for swindling and assault

- Crosby police arrested the mayor of Crosby and a woman Friday morning on the suspicion of swindling as part of a longtime investigation, according to Crosby police.

Around 9 a.m., officers working with local and state agencies arrested 68-year-old James Jesse Hunter and 46-year-old Candice Ann McCartan at Hunter's store Buy Sell Trade on East Main Street in Crosby.

Hunter was recently elected as mayor and was inaugurated in January.

Both are now in custody at Crow Wing County Jail.

Hunter was booked for felony theft by swindle, felony assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony lawful gambling fraud.

McCartan was booked for felony theft by swindle and aggravated forgery.

Officials also executed search warrants on Hunter's home, two businesses owned by the two suspects as well as a storage locker.

The investigation is ongoing.

Charges have not been filed yet.

