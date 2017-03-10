Lake ice out declaration may be too soon

- As if the warmer temperatures, more humidity, and longer days aren’t enough to tell you that spring is here, there is a classic Minnesota way; ice out. For Minnesotans, the ice out declaration on area lakes is like the instant gratification that winter is behind us and spring is here. This year, it’s happening sooner than ever. Dozens of ponds and lakes from the metro southward have already been declared ice out, that’s the earliest on record for many of them and a solid month ahead of what’s considered normal. And while I can’t argue that many of the lakes are ice free, they may not be done with ice altogether this year. Our cold snap through the weekend and into early next week may actually allow ice to “regrow” on ponds and lakes that have already been declared ice free. While it certainly won’t freeze enough for anyone to walk on, some small lakes may actually freeze back over before trying to thaw again late next week. Takes a little bit of the joy out of declaring the lakes ice free to begin with doesn’t it?

The images above are of current ice out conditions followed by the average ice out timeframe statewide.