Dayton makes first appearance after prostate cancer surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Governor Mark Dayton made his first public appearance Friday after prostate cancer surgery.
Dayton signed bill to help Madelia, and wetland protection.
After collapsing during his State of the State address, Dayton began treatment for prostate cancer. He was released from the Mayo clinic last week after a successful surgery.
Gov Dayton @GovMarkDayton makes first appearance after prostate cancer surgery to sign bills helping Madelia and wetland protection. pic.twitter.com/71xbc0Glce— Rob Olson (@RobOlsonFOX9) March 10, 2017