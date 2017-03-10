Dayton makes first appearance after prostate cancer surgery

FILE: Gov. Dayton
FILE: Gov. Dayton
By: Romy Ackerberg

Posted:Mar 10 2017 10:29AM CST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 10:34AM CST

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Governor Mark Dayton made his first public appearance Friday after prostate cancer surgery.

Dayton signed bill to help Madelia, and wetland protection.

After collapsing during his State of the State address, Dayton began treatment for prostate cancer. He was released from the Mayo clinic last week after a successful surgery.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories