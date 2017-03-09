Eden Prairie firefighters free child stuck in metal pot

- Firefighters are known for getting people out of trouble -- even if that trouble turns out to be getting stuck in a metal container.

According to the City of Eden Prairie blog, several weeks ago, the Eden Prairie Fire Department responded to a call where a small child was stuck in a metal pot.

The child had been playing with the container and somehow managed to get her legs trapped inside.

Luckily, the firefighters found a way to cut open the container and free the young girl without harm.

The fire department called the container rescue "a first."