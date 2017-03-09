Sun Country Airlines adds two seasonal destinations

- Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines is adding two new nonstop seasonal flight destinations from its hub at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

From August to December this year, Sun Country will be offering flights to Santa Rosa/Sonoma County in California and to Austin, Texas.

There will be one round-trip flight per week for 15 weeks, with flights leaving on Thursday and returning on Sundays. Flights to the California wine country are available from Aug. 24 to Dec. 3. Trips to Austin are available from Aug 31 to Dec. 10.

With the addition of the two destinations, Sun Country's MSP hub will serve to 40 destinations.