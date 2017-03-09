Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers game rescheduled for April 3

- The Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Portland Trail Blazers has been rescheduled for April 3 after it was canceled Monday due to unsafe court conditions at Target Center.

As the teams were warming up on Monday, players and staff reported there was water on the court. The ice beneath the floor for last weekend’s Disney on Ice shows and an upcoming hockey tournament had started melting because of the warm weather outside, causing condensation to form on the court.

"When players started warming up they said it was real slippery,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said. “There was too much condensation."

The rescheduled game will take place at the Target Center on April 3 at 6 p.m. Fans that held tickets to the March 6 game will automatically receive tickets to the rescheduled game.

Fans with a Flash Seats account will automatically be reissued tickets that will appear in their account. Those who purchased tickets at Target Center for the March 6 game can present those same tickets at the box office on April 3 for an equivalent seat to that night’s game.

