Charges dropped against U of M law professor Francesco Parisi News Charges dropped against U of M law professor Francesco Parisi All criminal charges were dropped Thursday against University of Minnesota law professor Francesco Parisi, as the Fox 9 Investigators exclusively reported Wednesday night. After he was released from jail Tuesday, Parisi left Wednesday night for Italy to attend his mother's funeral.

In prosecutors filing for the case dismissal on Thursday, assistant Hennepin County Attorney Justin Wesley writes, "Efforts to corroborate or verify a number of specific allegations against the defendant that were made to the Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Attorney's Office were unsuccessful."

The statement goes on to say that, "the charges are no longer supported by probable cause and are hereby dismissed in the interests of justice.'

Parisi's criminal defense attorney, Michael Colich, had asked prosecutors for a more definitive statement declaring the allegations to be fiction, and that Parisi is innocent.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office released the following statement:

"The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office today filed the necessary document to drop all charges against Francesco Parisi. Prosecutors dismissed the charges in the interest of justice. Specifically, thorough and diligent efforts to corroborate or verify a number of specific allegations against Mr. Parisi that were made to the Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office were unsuccessful. Considering all of the evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, the charges are no longer supported by probable cause and dismissed. We will have no further comment."