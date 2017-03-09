Driver expected to survive after pipes smash through SUV's windshield News Driver expected to survive after pipes smash through SUV's windshield A driver is expected to survive after pipes on a flatbed truck smashed into an SUV's windshield along Interstate 17.

- A driver is expected to survive after pipes on a flatbed truck smashed into an SUV's windshield along Interstate 17.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the southbound lanes of I-17 at Bethany Home Road just before 7 a.m. The pipes were loaded on the back of the flatbed truck when they smashed into the windshield, however, the cause of the crash is unknown.

DPS believes the driver of the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The HOV and left lane of southbound I-17 at Bethany Home Road have reopened.

I-17 SB at Bethany Home Rd: The HOV and left lane have been REOPENED.....#phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) March 9, 2017

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1300931586622052/

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.