8th warmest winter for the Twin Cities, 6th warmest for the US

- Another winter down and another mild cold season as temperatures across the state and much of the country were well above average. For the metro, we average a temperature of 24.3° which is nearly 6° warmer than the average winter. Interestingly enough, we were just 0.1° warmer than last year’s winter. Nationwide, it was a similar story with temperatures well above average for nearly 40 states, with Texas and Louisiana coming in with their warmest on record.

It may have been warm, but it certainly wasn’t dry as this winter came in as the wettest on record for southeastern Minnesota. But considering how warm it was, it certainly wasn’t the snowiest. The same could be said nationwide as the US experienced it’s wettest winter in nearly 20 years, going back to late 1997 and early 1998. Much of the West was well above average along with parts of the Upper Midwest. Despite that much of northern California experienced it’s wettest winter on record, the state as a whole finished in 2nd place. Nevada and Wyoming actually had their wettest winters while Minnesota placed 4th.