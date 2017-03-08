1 in critical, 2 others injured in N. Mpls. shooting

- One man is in critical condition and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting near a convenience store in north Minneapolis Wednesday night.

The shooting took place shortly before 6 p.m. outside the Super USA on the 3800 block of Freemont Avenue North, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located two men with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to North Memorial Medical Center. One remains in critical condition, while the other suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen.

A third victim showed up at the hospital later with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

The shooting remains under investigation. Officers from the Fourth Precinct plan to talk with the community about the shooting on Thursday.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to text or call the Minneapolis Police Department. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip, text 847411 (TIP411), enter MPD, a space and then the information.