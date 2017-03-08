Dept. of Commerce deputy commissioner arrested in prostitution sting in St. Paul

- A deputy commissioner with the Minnesota Department of Commerce was arrested in a prostitution sting in St. Paul on Tuesday, according to St. Paul police.

Michael Shane Deal was one of five men who was arrested during a prostitution sting that occurred during the day at hotel in St. Paul. According to Ramsey County Jail booking information, police arrested Deal around 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of University for soliciting prostitution.

The prostitution detail was aimed at reducing demand, according to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

Police will be handing over the case to the attorney’s office later this week and expect charges to be filed.

According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce website, Deal is the deputy commissioner of financial institutions.

Fox 9 has reached out to the Dept. of Commerce for comment.