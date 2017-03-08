Police: Man arrested at Champlin Park HS for bathroom sex act with student News Police: Man arrested at Champlin Park HS for bathroom sex act with student Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota arrested a 42-year-old man who entered Champlin Park High School for a pre-arranged encounter with a student Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the man and the student are believed to have engaged in sexual acts in a school bathroom.

Brooklyn Park police responded to Champlin Park High School on a report of a suspicious incident at 12 p.m. Wednesday. School staff was alerted by a student that a suspicious man was in the school. Staff followed the man out of the school and detained him until officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect was arrested for criminal sexual conduct and is currently being detained at the Brooklyn Park Jail.

About 3000 students attend Champlin Park High School.

The Anoka-Hennepin School District released the following statement:

"What this incident has shown is that the student and suspect collaborated to meet, going so far as being deceptive with their intention. A security plan is in place at Champlin Park High School. After this incident, we are increasing our protocols to ensure visitors get to their approved destination.

"School administration will work cooperatively with Brooklyn Park Police to review and adjust additional security procedures as determined through that review."

The Anoka-Hennepin School District released the following message to parents via phone and email:

"Today an adult male came into Champlin Park High School with the intent of meeting a student. This person violated our safety procedures to do so. They are also not in any way connected with the school.

"Other students noticed this unwelcome visitor and reported it to school staff. School administration and security personnel were able to apprehend the suspect and law enforcement took him into custody. The school is continuing to cooperate with the law enforcement investigation.

"School administration is also investigating this incident and will review security procedures as a part of the investigation. Our initial information indicates this was an intentional, pre-arranged encounter and not a random incident."