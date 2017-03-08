Scenes from Day Without a Woman strike in Minnesota

- On Wednesday, women across Minnesota participated in A Day Without a Woman, a worldwide movement to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Organizers of the movement have said people can participate in A Day Without a Woman by taking the day off from work, avoiding shopping at businesses that aren't female- or minority-owned, and wearing red in solidarity for the event.

DOWNTOWN MINNEAPOLIS MARCH - Scheduled as a march down Nicollet Mall, the march from the YWCA in downtown Minneapolis was moved indoors due to the wind.

There, more than 100 children, teachers, staff and parents gathered to “recognize the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system – while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment and job insecurity,” they said in a release.

CAPITOL RALLY - Women also marched to the Minnesota State Capitol to advocate for equal wages, drawing hundreds to St. Paul.

Equal Rights Amendment rally on #InternationalWomensDay at the Minnesota Capitol. pic.twitter.com/HgDHiw5Ui1 — Ted Haller (@TedHallerFox9) March 8, 2017

SCHOOLS CLOSED, TEACHERS JOIN MOVEMENT - Districts in North Carolina and Virginia closed schools on Wednesday after hundreds of teachers took the day off to join the strike.