$1.75 million worth of marijuana discovered after traffic stop

State Patrol discovered nearly 600 pounds of marijuana after conducting a traffic stop. Photo Courtesy: Otter Tail County Attorney's Office

- A traffic stop near Fergus Falls led to Minnesota State Patrol finding nearly 600 pounds of marijuana - an estimated $1.75 million value.

According to an Otter Tail County criminal complaint, on March 1, just after 3 p.m., on eastbound I-94 near Fergus Falls a State Patrol trooper pulled over a pickup truck which had obstructed license plates.

The three men inside the vehicle gave contradicting stories about their travel timeline of their trip from California to St. Paul, despite saying they had all been together the entire time.

The truck was eventually towed and searched.

After opening the rear access truck cover, a trooper found about 18 duffel bags each containing about 25 individually shrink-wrapped packages of high grade hydro marijuana.

The three men were identified as Vontrail Dante Kendle, Michael Corey Dunnorm, and Anthony Pillar Williams, all of St. Paul. They each were charged with felony drug possession.